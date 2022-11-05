Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 291.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 102.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($59.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $37.13 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

