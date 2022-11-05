Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 44.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.