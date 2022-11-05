Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,418,000 after buying an additional 8,742,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 857.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,997,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after buying an additional 7,162,405 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE SHOP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.88. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

