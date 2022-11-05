Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

