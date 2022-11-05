TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $146.47 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $141.28 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.88.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

