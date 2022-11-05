TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 244.91 and a current ratio of 177.12.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

