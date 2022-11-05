TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 7335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 177.12 and a quick ratio of 244.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

