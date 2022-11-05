Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 263,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.