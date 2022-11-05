Triton International Limited Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.29 Per Share (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triton International in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.11. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $11.27 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triton International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Triton International stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Triton International by 199.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Triton International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

