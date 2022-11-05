Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) PT Raised to $10.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.50% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 49.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 10.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

