Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.54.

Twilio Trading Down 34.6 %

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.79. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

