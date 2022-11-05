Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.54.
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Twilio by 34.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $262,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
