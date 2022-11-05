UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 154.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 556.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 239.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

