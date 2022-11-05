UBS Group Trims Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Target Price to €2.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.00 ($2.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.10) to €2.20 ($2.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Uniper Stock Performance

UNPRF opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

