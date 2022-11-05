Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 183.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 650.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
