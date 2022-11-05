Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $63.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

RARE stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

