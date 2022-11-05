uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $48.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QURE. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in uniQure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,819,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 164,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

