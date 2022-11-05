Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,282 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $29,225.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:U opened at $25.26 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

