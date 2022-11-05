Valens (VLNS) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Valens to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Valens alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Valens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 187 525 718 41 2.42

Profitability

Valens currently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 183.53%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 156.01%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Valens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 475.54% -6.92% 112.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.29 Valens Competitors $265.37 million -$80.24 million -9.86

Valens’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens competitors beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Valens

(Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.