Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $308,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,078,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after acquiring an additional 123,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $22.74 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAXR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

