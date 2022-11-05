Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $186.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

