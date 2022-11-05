Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,102,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $211.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

