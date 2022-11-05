Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,507,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VHT stock opened at $239.09 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.