Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 248,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,728,173 shares.The stock last traded at $74.27 and had previously closed at $74.91.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.