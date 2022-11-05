Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 248,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,728,173 shares.The stock last traded at $74.27 and had previously closed at $74.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.60.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,213,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,014,000 after buying an additional 515,754 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $398,173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,392,000 after buying an additional 1,510,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

