Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Verra Mobility shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 31,300 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.4% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 57.13%. The business had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

