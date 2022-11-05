Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Director Krishna Yeshwant Sells 49,568 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) Director Krishna Yeshwant sold 49,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $1,625,334.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,308,630 shares in the company, valued at $141,279,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Krishna Yeshwant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Krishna Yeshwant sold 53,696 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $2,074,813.44.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV opened at $31.29 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.