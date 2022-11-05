Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 5.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

