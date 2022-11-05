Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,393 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

DDOG stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,045.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

