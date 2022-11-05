Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 988 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,742 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NEP opened at $76.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

