Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $233.99 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.10.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.