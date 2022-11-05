Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,585,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after purchasing an additional 278,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,591,000 after purchasing an additional 273,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.53. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

