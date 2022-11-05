Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

Clarivate Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 0.98. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $25.63.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

