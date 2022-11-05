Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 155.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $12.59 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($18.80) to €10.90 ($10.90) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($16.40) to €16.10 ($16.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.