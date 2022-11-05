Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $258,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.17 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st.

