Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $120.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.