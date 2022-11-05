Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $284,000 Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MT. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

MT stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

