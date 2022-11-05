Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Up 0.5 %

IGHG stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76.

