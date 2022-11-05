Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $230,000 Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $316,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $81.15 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

