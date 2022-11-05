Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

ELS stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.74.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

