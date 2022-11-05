Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.