Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,273 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,902 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,008,000 after acquiring an additional 454,654 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.15 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.11.

