Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,802 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,824.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

