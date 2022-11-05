Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,529 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. JMP Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Shares of NXRT opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

