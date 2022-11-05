Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,140 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

