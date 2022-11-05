Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $528,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

