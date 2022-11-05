Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.