Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 433 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 28.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.59.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

