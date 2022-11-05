Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.7 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

