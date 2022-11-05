Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037,784 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 71.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,903,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

