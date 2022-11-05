Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $290,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 236,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $216,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

